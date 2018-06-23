Business

Clarkston, MI Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling Helps Create Your Dream Space

Comment(0)

Clarkston, Michigan (webnewswire) June 23, 2018 – Kurtis Kitchen & Bath boasts in over 40 years of experience helping homeowners redesign their kitchen or bathroom to match their family’s needs. Homeowners living in Clarkston will appreciate this one-stop-shop for design help, remodeling services, and installation assistance.

Stunning Kitchen Design with Custom-Made Cabinetry & Quality Appliances

Kitchens are a central focus of your home and tend to be areas homeowners spend a lot of time. If your kitchen is outdated, in disrepair, or lacking in design, you are likely considering a remodel. Kurtis Kitchen & Bath carries a fantastic line of custom-made cabinetry from great brands like KraftMaid, Wellborn, and UltraCraft. They can also help you update appliances with a remarkable line from trusted brands like KitchenAid, Magic Chef Maytag, Whirlpool, Amana, and more.

Using these products, Kurtis Kitchen & Bath can drastically increase your kitchen storage space and greatly improve its functionality while giving your space an effortless boost in style.

Turn Your Bathrooms into Something Beautiful with Remodeling Services

If you want your bathroom to look as beautiful as the rest of your Clarkston home, utilize Kurtis Kitchen & Bath’s remodeling services to update countertops, cabinetry, and fixture options in a wide range of looks and styles.

Perfect for a modern home, Kurtis carries the most effective, efficient, state-of-the-art fixtures from brands like American Standard, Delta, Koehler, Toto, and Mountain. Kurtis can also help if you or someone in your family requires a handicap-accessible bathroom by altering layout and features to meet specific needs.

Contact Kurtis Kitchen & Bath:

6665 Dixie Hwy
Clarkston, MI 48346
248-707-5082
cmaruska@kurtiskitchen.com

About Kurtis Kitchen & Bath:

Kurtis Kitchen & Bath is dedicated to providing the best resources possible for clients whether they choose the do-it-yourself route, to contract remodeling services themselves, or to use our partial or complete installation services. They don’t believe that good home improvement should only be available to those with a certain budget, so they provide the lowest prices possible on your kitchen and bathroom remodeling needs. This business relies on innovative ideas and family-owned values to continue their success as kitchen and bath cabinet leaders in Michigan.

###

Also Read
Business

Find a Wonderful Collection of Kinderzimmer Bilder Online

editor

Art pictures are a wonderful choice when it comes to decorating your home interiors as they can create the perfect ambiance to each and every room of your choice. This is possible through the art pictures that are lively and vibrant add a particular mood to every room and a purpose to the otherwise dull […]
Business

Crypto Informator Will Help You Find the Best Crypto Signals

editor

Crypto Informator is offering the best crypto signals reviews and comparisons that will allow you to really make an educated decision in line with all of the accumulated info. No doubt, cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular these days and for plenty of good reasons too. After all, one way or the other, people […]
Business

Apex soft | SEO Company in Madurai | Web Development Company Madurai

editor

Apex soft not only fails to make a mark but miserably fails in attaining its objective too. Nothing can write-up importance of a professionally designed website in gaining prominence among the crowd. Today’s marketplace where thousands of websites are launched every day, you need a site diamond that will highlight your USP’s to your desired […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *