21 Songs Kids Songbook for Free with May Baby Play Musical Instruments

May Baby Play is now offering a 21 Popular Songs for Kids eBook for FREE with purchase of their musical instrument set for kids “My First Musical Adventure” available on Amazon.
 
The songbook is beautifully color-coded to match the xylophone and contains 21 of the best songs for children. Learn how to play “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” “The Hokey Pokey,” “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” “You Are My Sunshine,” and many more fun songs. May Baby Play also offers video tutorials available on YouTube so your child can easily master every song and put on a great concert at home.
 
These amazing musical toys for toddlers and kids contains a perfectly in tune xylophone, tambourine, wrist bells, maracas, egg shakers and more! The set also comes with a free mini storage backpack. Get these musical instruments for toddlers today only on Amazon.
 
Link to Toys: https://www.amazon.com/s?marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER&me=A3JLL6K744Y6G1&merchant=A3JLL6K744Y6G1&redirect=true

