Virtual Rehabilitation Systems Market Latest Trends, Overview, Key Factors and Demands Forecast to 2022

Virtual Rehabilitation Systems Market is expected to gain a positive CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. With the advancement in medical science coupled with technology, virtual rehabilitation is used in teaching and training diagnostic procedures and understanding of anatomy. Virtual rehabilitation systems define the provision of therapy deploying virtual reality hardware and simulations.

 

Top Key Manufacturers of Virtual Rehabilitation Systems market are :-

  • GestureTek Health
  • Brontes Processing
  • Motekforce Link
  • Virtualware Group
  • Motorika
  • Bridgeway Senior Healthcare

 

Virtual Rehabilitation Systems Market by Product Type:

  • Physical Rehabilitation
  • Neuro Rehabilitation
  • Others

 

Virtual Rehabilitation Systems Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Rehabilitation Center
  • Others

 

Geographical Analysis of Virtual Rehabilitation Systems Market:-

  • United States
  • EU
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan

 

Virtual rehabilitation can be classified in several ways such as specific patient population, rehabilitation protocol and therapeutic approach. Under specific patient population, three sub-types exist such as musculoskeletal virtual rehabilitation, post-stroke rehabilitation and cognitive virtual rehabilitation.

 

The patients, who have suffered bone or muscle/ligament injury come under musculoskeletal virtual rehabilitation. Patients under this category receive diagnosis in form of cognitive exercises to deal with injury, post-traumatic stress and phobia. Next, the rehabilitation protocol determines the VR-augmented and VR-based therapy. Under VR-augmented rehabilitation, patients receive a blend of classical exercises done on equipment and stimulation available at clinic as well as hospitals.

 

Therapeutic approach slightly differs from the types mentioned above since VR simulations vary depending on a particular therapeutic approach and exposure therapy. Certain instances such as video-game like, exposure therapy and teaching by example are used to diagnose post-stroke chronic patients.

 

Driving factors responsible for the growth of virtual rehabilitation systems market include growth in medical science and technology. Rise in musculoskeletal problems and stroke-induced paralysis experienced by geriatric population and other patients are expected to contribute to the growth of virtual rehabilitation systems market.

 

