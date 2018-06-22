Partner visa Spanish translation

Business

Hi there! My name is David Kenny and I am a NAATI certified Spanish translator. I live in Sydney, Australia. You can check out NAATI and verify the credentials of any translator via the NAATI website. My most frequent assignments are translations of documents for Australian immigration purposes, such as translations for partner visas or applications for Australian citizenship. Translations of Spanish university degrees, birth certificates, marriage certificates, driver licences and property agreements are among the many types of documents that frequently require an official Spanish translation that is accredited by NAATI. Visit the Services page to find out more!

