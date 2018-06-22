Opportunities for the global automotive radiator market to reach $13.5 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive radiator market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The global automotive radiator market is expected to reach an estimated $13.5 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by value from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers of this market are increasing production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, increasing radiator aftermarket demands, and stringent government emission standard for fuel efficiency.

In this market, aluminum and copper/brass materials are used to manufacture radiators. On the basis of our comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the aluminum material segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global automotive radiator market, the passenger car segment is expected to remain the largest market. Increasing passenger car production is expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region due to high vehicle production, improvements in economic conditions, and increasing investments by the market players within the APAC region.

APAC and the Rest of the World are expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period because of increasing passenger car and light commercial vehicle production in China and Brazil.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include development of full-aluminum radiators and development of lead free and electrophoretically coated radiators. Denso Corporation, Valeo SA, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sanden Corporation, and Mahle Behr Gmbh & Co. KG are the major radiator suppliers in the global automotive radiator market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in global automotive radiator market by material, flow structure, vehicle type, end user and region, and compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in Global Automotive Radiator Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for growth opportunities in the global automotive radiator market by material, flow structure, vehicle type, end user, and region, as follows:

This 204-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Mass Transportation, Transportation Market Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Analysis.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the automotive radiator market by material (Aluminum and Copper/Brass), flow structure (Cross-flow and Down-Flow), end-user (OEM and Aftermarket), vehicle type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by materials / product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?