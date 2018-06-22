Uncategorized

LANXESS: Price adjustment for PA 6.6 compounds

Cologne – LANXESS is raising its prices for Durethan A (polyamide 6.6) compounds in Europe, Middle East and Africa by EUR 0.60/kg with immediate effect.

The overall tight market situation with extremely limited availability of raw materials in the PA 6.6 value chain has led to further severe price increases for PA 6.6 base resin. As there are no signs of a relief, a price adjustment is unavoidable.

The High Performance Materials business unit offers support in exploring opportunities to replace PA 6.6 applications by PA 6 or PBT grades.

