Join the Billion-Dollar Fitness Industry with a Get In Shape For Women Franchise

Get In Shape For Women has helped empower many women with training programs designed to cater to their needs. People interested in changing lives and joining the billion-dollar fitness industry can now own a Get In Shape For Women franchise.

[NATICK, 06/22/2018] – Get In Shape For Women has grown significantly in the last few years. In 2017, the fitness industry was estimated to have a net worth of $31 billion, earning more now than in the past when gyms and other fitness centers did not have the same luxury.

People interested in profiting from the success of the industry may find it easier to franchise a prosperous fitness center that stands out among others instead of building their brand. If one is looking at a fitness center franchise, why not choose Get In Shape For Women, a small group personal training program in Massachusetts?

Empowering Women Through Body Transformation

Get In Shape For Women started in 2006 with the aim of empowering women by helping them with healthy body transformations. The training center recognizes that women’s bodies work differently and not all diets and workout routines are effective.

Get In Shape For Women training centers have knowledgeable and experienced trainers ready to help women with its four-component system: weight training, cardio, nutrition, and accountability. These four are highlighted throughout every session.

Weight training focuses on strength and developing muscles. Cardio uses low to high-intensity exercises to strengthen one’s cardiopulmonary muscles. Nutrition focuses on one’s diet to prevent unhealthy bodily effects. Finally, accountability gives the client the responsibility of doing his/her part to reach his/her fitness goals.

Get In Shape For Women’s training program involves no large crowds or bulky equipment. Clients will feel at ease working out in private, by-appointment 30 or 60-sessions with up to four women at a time in its upscale boutique fitness studio.

Franchising Details

Get In Shape For Women hopes to have 5,000 locations by 2036. Most of its franchises are scattered around Massachusetts, with a few locations in New York, California, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. People interested in purchasing a franchise have to pay a franchise fee of approximately $29,000. Franchise owners are required to have an initial investment ranging from $71,412 to $172,675.

After establishing a franchise, owners may find monthly earnings of about $10,116 before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization. However, this is just an estimate based on the net profit and revenues of corporate-owned locations and may vary according to store area.

About Get In Shape For Women

Get In Shape For Women provides small group personal training in different branches across Massachusetts. Its training program is the first complete program made for women. It focuses on four components: weight training, cardio, nutrition, and accountability. Get In Shape For Women’s services are available to all.

Visit https://www.getinshapeforwomen.com/ today for more information on franchising.