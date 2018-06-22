Business

How to prepare for IAS exam after 12th

Comment(0)

IAS means “The Indian Administrative Service”, which is an office of “Union Public Service Commission” (UPSC). Everyone has a desire to choose the best profession for a successful life. So, when anyone asks that “How to prepare for IAS exam after 12th” then the first thing is that you can’t appear in the exam very after 12th but it’s a good idea to start preparing for it after 12th. You will have to complete your graduation first and after that you may appear in CSE.

 

This article will help you to understand the preparation process to appear in “IAS Exam”. There are many articles on “IAS Exam”, in which everyone has discussed in their own ways. This article will also give you the details as per facts and figures. This process has some steps in itself to be followed.

 

There are 3 phases of exams

  1. Preface Exam Preparation
  2. Main Exam Preparation
  3. Interview Practice in front of Panel

 

Preface Exam Requirements:

  • Get the current syllabus of UPSC
  • Get more and more knowledge of history, geography, economics,and
  • Study administrative affairs of India
  • You should have a complete awareness of daily currents affairs
  • Choose optional subject quite carefully
  • Get the current paper pattern and analyze that how questions have been asked in them
  • Know the proper use of library reference books and improve your reading capacity to the fullest
  • Read newspapers and watch news channels on a daily basis
  • Prepare for multiple choice question paper through internet and objective type books
  • Practice and sit in mock tests again and again
  • Get a better review of essay writing from previous work
  • Stay alert about the national and international current affairs
  • The practice of essay writing with proper formatting and in 3 hours’ time limit

Main Exam Requirements

  • 9 essay paper including different topics of different languages
  • 2 optional papers

Also Read
Business

Two-Factor Authentication Market by Top Manufactures, Material, Production, Geography 2018 analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario: Two Factor Authentication, also known as 2FA, two step verifications. The emerging trends of market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market share assessments for the regional and country level segments, the Two-Factor Authentication Market is derived by the increase in volume of online transactions, high level of security provided by hardware OTP tokens, […]
Business

Over 180 brands on show as leading hardware, tools and machinery manufacturers display wares

editor

With over 180 brands showcased by 115 exhibitors, Hardware + Tools Middle East, the dedicated regional trade fair for tools, materials and machinery, is set for an impressive three-day run at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from 2nd April 2018. A resurgent Gulf construction sector and favourable oil prices has set the stage […]
Business

Consider the Rat removal service from an Independent Company

House is one of the best places which is considered the safer and secure from any undesired attack. Drawing the restriction boundary at lot, some hidden biological species enters in your house. Some of them are micro-animals, whereas others are considerable size. Having put the sweet and other delicacies, some notorious mammals come in the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *