Business

Godrej Meridien – AN ADDRESS WHERE EXTRAVAGANCE IS A WAY OF LIFE

Comment(0)

Open doors to an unparalleled life, that most only aspire for. Godrej Meridien is a place of plush residences, that offers some of the most unique experiences like wine tasting and celebrity styling, every single day. An address where the best of French hospitality comes alive in 6132 sq.mts.(66,000-sq.ft.) Gurgaon’s finest clubhouse. A home where you enjoy excellent connectivity to Delhi and other important hubs via Dwarka Expressway . An address of grandeur, where once you check-in, you will never feel like stepping out again. Come, live the Meridien lifestyle.

GODREJ MERIDIEN is a residential project developed by Godrej Properties. The project offers very well designed 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK residential apartments. The project is well connected by various modes of transportation. The site is in close proximity to all civic utilities.

GODREJ MERIDIEN brings the Godrej Group philosophy of innovation, sustainability and excellence to the real estate industry. Each Godrej Properties development combines a 121-year legacy of excellence and trust with a commitment to cutting-edge design and technology. Godrej Properties is currently developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across approximately 14.29 million square meters (150.12 million square feet) in 12 cities.

Also Read
Business

Functional Workwear Apparel Market will reach at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2017 to 2026

With the rapid growth in industrial, manufacturing, and service sector, the workforce is also increasing. Hence, increasing number of companies have set the rules in terms of workwear depending on the nature of the business. Manufacturers are offering a specialized set of clothes including basic and protective workwear. Basic workwear is worn across industries such […]
Business

1, 4-butanediol Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017-2023

Study on 1, 4-Butanediol Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of 1, 4-Butanediol Market by application (gamma-butyrolactone, polyurethanes, polybutylene terephthalate, tetrahydrofuran), technology (butadiene process, davy process, […]
Business

2 Brothers Mattress Offers Clients Two Financing Options for Their Mattress Purchases

editor

Customers can purchase their favorite high-quality mattresses via 2 Brothers Mattress’ financing options. [Salt Lake City, 5/24/2018] Because high-quality mattresses can be expensive, the 2 Brothers Mattress store in Utah offers their clients two financing options for their mattress purchases. 2 Brothers Mattress is a locally-owned store in Salt Lake City, which has expanded from […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *