Global Bakery Enzymes Market outlook and global foresight to 2023

Market Scenario       

Globally, bakery enzymes are witnessing high demand. The rising demand for bakery-based products such as bread and cookies is supporting the growth of the global bakery enzymes market. The benefits of the bakery enzymes are likely to act as the driver for this market.

Changing lifestyle followed by growing consumption of convenience products is boosting the growth of bakery enzymes market. Moreover, increasing concern of obesity among the population and inclination towards healthy diet is influencing innovation in bakery products for low tran’s fats and gluten-free products which are likely to increase the demand for bakery enzymes. Additionally, the enhancement of the product coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the bakery enzymes market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global bakery enzymes market: Royal DSM (The Netherlands), Novozymes (Denmark), AB Enzymes Gmbh (Germany), Stern Enzym (Germany), Aumenzymes (India), Dydaic International Inc. (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.)

Regional Analysis

The global bakery enzymes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for bakery enzymes market in which emerging markets of India and China are the major contributors.

