Food Steamer Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

A food steamer is a kitchen appliance that is used to prepare various food products with the help of steam heat, by keeping the food in a closed vessel for a definite time period. A food steamer is easy to install and requires minimum maintenance. The benefit of using food steamer is it required lesser time to prepare the food by utilizing steam as a water saving technology. It also keeps the food warm. It may also be referred to as a steam cooker.

It consists of a transparent lid that helps regulate steam inside a vessel and keeps the food warm. The food steamer is utilized to cook dumplings, steam rice, vegetables, eggs, chicken, seafood, and various other foods. Food steamer is a rapidly expanding sector of the kitchen electronic appliance market due to the ease of usage.

Additionally, it has other features such as timer, pressure regulator, and automation which stimulate its usage in a market. The demand for the food steamer market is high during this forecast period due to its multiple benefits such as water saving technology and lesser time consumption food preparation.

The global food steamer market can be segmented based on steamer material type, technology, tier, application, end-user, distribution channel, and region. The food steamer assures food safety and maintains its nutritional value. In terms of material, the food steamer market can be segregated into metallic steamer, plastic steamer, bamboo steamer, and microwave steamer. Based on technology, the food steamer market can be classified into pressure less electric food steamer, convection food steamer, pressure electric food steamer, and a combined steamer of oven and pressure.

In terms of tier, the market can be segregated into single tier, double tier, triple tier, and multi-tier. Based on application, the food steamer market can be segmented into gas and electricity. In terms of end-user, the food steamer market can be classified into residential, food industry, commercial restaurants, and cafes. Based on distribution channel, the market can be segregated into offline distribution and online distribution channel. The offline distribution channel segment can be further sub-segmented into hypermarket, supermarket, retail stores, and e-commerce distributors.

In terms of region, the global food steamer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe and North America held a major share of the market in terms of value and demand due to the increase in preference for usage of food steamers and has a strong chain for distribution network that boost to enhance the market over here.

Asia Pacific is developing market due to the expansion of distribution channel network of food steamer in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa is also expanding due to the rise in number of commercial restaurants and cafes in the region. In the region of South America, the demand for food steamer market is rising due to its easiness in usage and regular utilization of steam food in diet.

The drivers for the steam cooker are awareness about the health benefits of steamed food, water saving ability, safe to use, ease of handling, support by regional bodies to control pollution, and favorable demographic trends. Key players operating in the global food steamer market include Vulcan, Philips, Panasonic, Croma, Southbend, AccuTemp Products, Pristine, Cleveland Range, G.S. Blodgett, Antunes, EmberGlo, Hackman, Nemco Food Equipment, Salvis, Solaris, and Unified Brands.