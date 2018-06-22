Fire, Smoke, and Toxicity Retardant (FST) Composite Resin Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2016 to 2024

FST composite resins are materials that decreases the range of fire, smoke, toxic gases or postpones their access into sensitive regions. This group includes chemical agents as well as physically acting materials, e.g. fire-retardant gels, fire-fighting foams or cooling the fuels. They are called composite resins because one or more materials are mixed together to acquire the preferred properties in the end product. FST resins can be applied as coatings to an item. They have become a very distinguished in the fire retardant industry because of significance of prevention. In general, FST resins work either by starting a chemical reaction that ends the fire or by decreasing the flammability of items.

FST resins are used in all areas to circumvent major damage. Particularly, they are very crucial in chemical laboratories and nuclear fields. Since they are offered in variety of types, they are usually used in all areas. The major advantages associated with FST composite resins’ are ultimate fire retardancy, low smoke emission and low smoke toxicity.

Phenolic prepregs are mainly used in those businesses that require FST properties, such as interior aircraft parts, e.g. side walls and flooring. Exceptional FST properties and high glass transition temperatures (>200oC) are offered by thermoplastic resins. Thus, they can be useful in thermally challenging applications. Laminates formed from cyanate ester or polyester prepregs are volatile-free and provide very low gas permeability. Epoxy resins are used when there is a requirement of heightened mechanical properties.

The FST composite resin market is driven by defense, aerospace and transportation industries. Use of FST composite resin is increasing in interior application of rail and aircraft, which is a major driver responsible in growth of FST composite resin market. This is due regulatory authorities’ strict implementation of public safety protocols. It is expected that highest growth rate will be observed in aerospace and deference applications since there is increasing use of FST composites in the interior parts of commercial aircrafts. Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR) and EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) are mandating the implementation of public safety protocols. Because of this, demand of FST composite in transportation and expected growth in aerospace and deference applications, the global market is driven forward.

Some of the key players include AOC LLC, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, BUFA Composite Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman International, Mäder, NORD Composites, Polynt, Reichhold LLC, SABIC, Scott Bader Company Limited.