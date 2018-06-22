FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Screening at Hafele Design Studio, Kolkata

The biggest sporting event in the world is here! For football fans it’s the long waiting FIFA World Cup, for which excitement starts rising months in advance. Hafele being a German Company and the official regional partner of FC Bayern wanted to celebrate the Football excitement with like-minded friends & Family by airing the Germany Vs Republic Korea Match at the Hafele Design Centre – Kolkata. Come be a part of the Madness!

Invitation by Pre-Registration only

Event: FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Screening

Venue: Hafele India Pvt LTD., Office no 1001, PS Continental, 10th Floor, 83/2/1 Topsia Road, Near Vishwakarma Building. South Kolkata 700046