Event at the Grand Venice Mall: 24th June, 2018

We are coming up with a new play for children.”Snow white and the seven dwarfs” come witness an event of unseen magnificence, thorough this land of fantasy are entwined are the tales of courage, loyalty and love.
It’s for the first time in the history of Greater Noida to have one of it’s first ever kind of live movie , with exotic display and amalgamation of emotions, live music, dance and much more..

‘The Grand Venice Mall’- India’s first mega tourist focused destination The Grand Venice product of Bhasin Infotech& Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd, spread across 3.2 million square feet area will be a regional power center, a mega tourist attraction and family leisure destination.
It is India’s first Venetian theme based super visitor mall and is situated in Delhi – NCR, is organising first since ever sort of live film for Kids “Snow White and Seven Dwarfs” on 24th June, 2018 (Sunday) at The Grand Venice Mall, Greater Noida.

Event by The Grand Venice Mall in collaboration with Eagle Peak
DATE – 24th June, 2018 (Sunday)

TIME – 6:00 PM TO 7.00 PM
VENUE – THE GRAND VENICE MALL, GREATER NOIDA

