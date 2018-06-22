Difference Between Medical Coding and Medical Billing

Medical billing and coding are parts of your reimbursement cycle.

Medical Coding

Medical coding is converting written text, such as a medical prescription, into a code that everyone in the medical community and insurance companies understands. There is a different code for every condition and medical procedure.

Each part of the patient’s visit is recorded by the doctor or professional billing services. The medical coder listens for specific words said by the doctor and the patient and translates that information into a code. Everything about the patient’s visit is broken down into a code – the kind of visit, his or her symptoms, the tests being administered, and the doctor’s prescription.

Each code has two parts that come from ICD or The International Classification of Diseases and CPT or Current Procedure Terminology. The first relates to a patient’s condition, while the other refers to the procedures performed. These codes are like a universal language doctors, hospitals and insurance organizations.

The coding is sent to the biller for further processing.

Medical Billing

The medical biller checks the code and creates a claim using a software application. S/he submits the claim to an insurance company.

If patients are medically insured to cover the visit and treatment, the medical bills would be low. The medical biller checks the patient’s insurance information to create a bill. Sometimes, an itemized bill can be created to enable the patient to understand each service that needs payment and the amount.

The medical biller is like a common connection between doctors, patients and insurance companies. While the medical coder translates reports and prescriptions into codes, the medical biller translates these codes into bills and reports. Both are extremely important to a medical practice.

However, in-house medical billing proves more expensive than outsourcing it to a medical billing company. This is due to the costs of hiring, training and retaining in-house billing staff, buying and upgrading the latest billing software, spending time managing billing staff, and above all, losing time on billing related work and not being able to focus on patient care.

Outsourcing your medical billing makes sense because it –

• Ensures accurate and timely submission of medical claims

• Offers the expertise of trained and experienced medical billers

• Saves costs and time spent on in-house billing

• Reduces days in accounts receivables

• Improves cash flow

• Improves bottom line

• Allows you to focus on your patient’s care and well-being

From claim submission, follow-up and denial management to payment posting, professional medical billing services get you paid accurately, on-time in an efficient manner.

To learn more about specialist medical billing services, such as chiropractor medical billing service or medical billing for pain management clinics, call the leading medical practice consulting services, Medical Practice Management Resources at 951-757-2056 Today.