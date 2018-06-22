Brilliant Ways to Promote Your Blog on Facebook

If you are a blogger you would know and heard of millions of ways to promote your blog content – most of which are extremely time consuming and tedious. While superior tactics include reaching out to influencers and earning backlinks, there is hardly any time to complete these tasks in the hands of marketers.

With Facebook audience reaching new milestones every month, it is becoming a favourite of marketers to promote just about anything. The specific audience targeting feature of Facebook enables you to reach just the right audience in minimal time.

But in case you are new to it, here are some amazing ways to help you promote your blog!

1. Share your post on Facebook

Here is the good news! The best way to start promoting your blog is free. All you have to do is post a link of the article on your Facebook page. This can be done by enabling the Facebook share settings in your post of by copying the URL and pasting it on your page with a catchy description. The post will have an organic reach of about 2% people who like your page but you need not be disappointed. You can work on increasing the likes and shares on your Facebook post since that reflect the credibility of your post ultimately resulting in more clicks.

2. Boost your post

Boosting your post on Facebook is by far the easiest way to promote your blog. All that has to be done is – choose a budget, set up the audience and click “Boost”. It is suggested to set the campaign for a day or two initially with a low budget. See how it performs before you increase the budget or time frame.

3. Use captivating headlines

The ironic truth is that most of the users will not move past the headline of your content. So, if your headline has failed to catch the attention of potential readers, they will not click on your ad. A good headline should clearly show the benefits to the user and should be catchy. Use click- bait strategy and remember to keep the headline short.

4. Use well curated images

Images are another crucial aspect that people consider while deciding to read further or not. It needs not be mentioned that you should avoid stock photos and use original content, especially the free ones. So, have an in house designer or hire a content agency to help you with relevant images. If you are looking for a good content agency in Delhi you can check out the best one here.

5. Target the right audience

This cannot be stressed enough. Firstly, audience selection can greatly affect your cost per click. Secondly, you should narrow down your audience to people who you think can benefit from your product or service to make sure you get best out of your ad campaign and get more clicks on your content.

