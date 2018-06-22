Lifestyle

AMBEROS is Releasing a New Collection of Baltic Amber Baby Teething Necklaces

AMBEROS is launching a new collection of Baltic amber baby teething necklaces that are made from traditional roundish style necklaces to meet a new trend of amber teething necklaces with various gemstones.

Baltic Amber has been used over thousands of years as a medicinal for easy and highly effective use. The Amber products are gentle and come without any side effects, natural Baltic Amber is the choice of parents who truly embrace the holistic aspect of childcare. Today everyone focuses more on utilizing only what is natural and organic. This holds true when it comes to remedies for teething toddlers and infants. That’s why natural Baltic Amber teething products is at the top of the list for parents who are looking for pain relief and soothing support for their young ones.

At AMBEROS, you will find a wide collection of Baltic Amber necklaces. Where every amber bead is smoothen and polished before it was joined to make a beautiful amber teething necklaces, anklets or bracelets. Though the production has been steadily growing in the past years, they are still handling mostly the amber manually. This way, they maintain the highest quality, and the true essence of amber reaches you and your loved ones unspoiled. They are also certified by Lithuania National Lab as it is a reliable Baltic amber manufacturer. In addition, they also provide a small Certificate of Authenticity with each ordered item.

AMBEROS guarantees that the products comply with all the safety requirements. To fully ensure your child well-being while using the product, kindly make sure to choose the necklace or bracelet of the right size. The necklace on your baby’s neck should be long enough to stay comfortable for a long time.

Visit their website for detailed information about amber teething necklaces, bracelets, anklets and more. You can browse the store at- https://amberosbabies.com/ or call at 0037068897759!

