Active Electronic Components Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2022

Market Highlights:

The advancements in active electronic components have given rise to Micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS). Fast forward to today and it’s hard to avoid MEMS technology. Mobile phones are an obvious example – housing motion sensors, gyroscopes microphones and speakers – while automotive MEMS can also be found in braking systems, emissions control and navigation. And opportunities for MEMS devices are appearing in many other applications, such biomedical sensors and drug delivery systems. It could be argued that wearable devices wouldn’t have taken off without the benefit of MEMS.

Managing the cost of raw materials remains a top priority for manufacturers. Although the cost of raw materials used in manufacturing has eased somewhat since hitting a historic, mid-recession peak in 2015, the raw materials market remains volatile both in the United States and abroad. Manufacturers continue to be concerned about coping with these pricing fluctuations, and many firms are seeking new ways to mitigate risks associated with raw materials instability.

Major Key Players

Maxim Integrated (U.S.)

Hitachi AIC Inc. (Japan),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S),

Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),

Renesas Electric Corporation (Japan) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

According to MRFR, the Active Electronic Component Market is growing at 8% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~387 billion by the end of forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global active electronic components are segmented on the basis of product type and end-users. On the basis of product type the segment is further classified into semiconductor devices, optoelectronic devices, display technologies, vaccum tube and others. On the basis of end-users the segment is further classified into consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense, information technology and others.

Key Findings

  • By product type, Integrated circuits is dominating the market with revenue USD 76.96 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow with 11.42% CAGR.
  • By end-users, consumer electronics is dominating the market and has generated USD 73.5 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at 11.95% CAGR.
  • Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global active electronic components market followed by Europe region, while Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market in coming years.

 Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of active electronic components market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in active electronic components market due to the huge demand of security system and business intelligence which is propelling the market growth of active electronic components. However, Asia Pacific is expected to surpass the market and in the coming years attributed by rising need and demand for energy-efficient devices and growth in adoption of smartphones. Asia Pacific countries like China, India and Japan are ahead in the in Active Electronic Components market due to increasing penetration of high-tech devices, increased requirement of miniaturization, developments of auto electronics, economic development, growing digitization, rapid industrialization and many more.

Intended Audience:

  • Electronic component manufacturers
  • Research organizations
  • Original equipment manufacturers
  • System Integrators
  • network equipment vendors
  • chipset vendors
  • software/application providers
  • user equipment manufacturers
  • network infrastructure integrators
  • Government Organizations
  • Research/Consultancy firms

 

 

