Abhay Udeshi appointed as International Castor Oil Association President.

Mumbai, June 22, 2018: Abhay Udeshi Director at Jayant Agro (BSE 524330 |NSE: JAYAGROGN) manufacturer of castor oil has been selected by International Castor Oil Association for the position of its President. He will be succeeding Marjorie Klayman. The announcement was made in the recently held Annual General Meet in Stockholm, Sweden.
On the occasion Abhay V. Udeshi, Director Jayant Agro commented “I am honored to be appointed as the current President of the association. I look forward to adding value and foster practices best suited for the overall growth and development of the association.”
Abhay will facilitate greater focus on ICOA’s vision through his expertise gained from decades of experience within the industry. In his current role, he will outline strategies best suited for the global presence for ICOA. He will use his background and leadership to further enhance and enlarge the activities for the association.
The ICOA is an organization whose members are involved in growing, processing, trading, marketing and/or consuming Castor Oil. The main aspirations of the ICOA are the improvement in the agronomic conditions of castor beans, the development of new applications for castor oil and its derivatives and the dissemination of information to its members and the industries they serve.
Graduated from MS University of Baroda in B.E in Chemical Engineering, Abhay comes with a solid experience of over 30 years.

