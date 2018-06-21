Water Treatment Chemicals Market | Global 2018 Growth Trend | Features | Demand | Key Players Forecast To 2022

Water Treatment Chemicals Market:

Industry Abstract:

Global water treatment chemicals market is forecasted to cross USD 26 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5% by the end of 2022.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market are increasing consumption of water across the globe, increasing industrial activities and growth in world population. Water treatment chemicals are used for the treatment of water in boilers, cooling towers, and effluents from industries and sewage treatment plants. The restraining factors towards the growth of the market are increasing water treatment chemicals prices and presence of alternate treatment technologies. Municipal water treatment contributes highest to the overall growth. The increasing per capita consumption of power has increased the demand for the electricity across the globe, which in-turn increases the demand for the water treatment chemicals in the power industry. Asia-Pacific contributes largely to the global water treatment chemicals market, majorly due to rapid increase in the population and scarcity in the pure & clean drinking water.

Industry Insight:

The restraining factors towards the growth of the market are increasing water treatment chemicals prices and presence of alternate treatment technologies.

Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of Water treatment chemicals market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of Water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period to 2022 is well explained.

The ongoing market trends of Water treatment chemicals market and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. With increase in the trend, the factors affecting the trend are mentioned with perfect reasons. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.

Industry Key Players:

GE Water & Process Technologies, Ashland Inc.,

Kemira Oyj’s, Ecolab USA Inc.,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

BASF SE,

Buckman Laboratories International Inc,

Solvay S.A and Cortec Corporation.

