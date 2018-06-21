University of Northampton Doctor of Business Administration Webinar – 03 July 2018

Event Details

Who: Employers and Employees

What: Webinar on the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) offered by the University of Northampton

Where: Online

When: 03 July 2018 at 7:30 pm UAE (GMT +4)

Sign up and join Stafford Global for the webinar regarding University of Northampton DBA where Prof Timothy Campbell, Visiting Professor of International Management, University of Northampton, will explain the value of the programme for students in the Middle East. Dr. Campbell will clarify the details as well as the structure of the programme, how you can finish it without leaving your work or family and how you can pay for it in flexible instalments. All you require is 45 minutes, a computer or a smart phone and ideally a set of earphones and you won’t have to utilize your camera anytime during the webinar.

To register for this event, please click on this link: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-northampton-dba-webinar-for-middle-east-students

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly about DBA programme and they can assist you with your application and registration.

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org