TRAILBLAZING THE SUBCONTINENT’S TYRE AND AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES: INDIA’S ONLY DEDICATED TYRE PLATFORM RETURNS FOR 6TH EDITION

· Indian subcontinent’s only dedicated tyre and automotive repair/maintenance trade show facilitates industry’s community engagement through exhibition and showcases,knowledge sharing by trade associations and experts, as well as technical workshops.

· Together with strong government and community support, the country’s most authoritative trade show hoststhe Industry Leadership Acknowledgement (TRiLA) Awards, which celebrates the achievements made by trailblazing contributors,and inspires the growth of the tyre community.

· Pirelli tyres launched two new types of tyres on the first day of expo.

India, 21 June 2018 – The sixth edition of Tyrexpo India, part of the international Tyrexpo Series, kicks off today at Pragati Maidan, Hall No. 12A, New Delhi, India, alongside its co-located shows GarageXpo India 2018 and RubberTech India 2018. The country’s only trade show for the tyre communitywill be held over three days until 23 June 2018 and is expecting to play host to more than 4,000 trade visitors from across India and other countries.

Over100 global brands including those from peripheral businesses such as tyre equipment and tools for manufacturing, tyre distribution, tyre re-treading and fleet operationsare exhibiting at Tyrexpo India 2018. This dedicated platform explores new business opportunities, exchanges ideas, and showcases products, technologies and solutions relevant to the Indian automotive market. In addition, the trade show extends its reach beyond the tyre industry ecosystem to support other industries such as construction, agriculture and mining.

The second edition of GarageXpo India, a highly specialised automotive repair and maintenance trade showin India, will co-locate with Tyrexpo India 2018. It serves as one of the event highlights to foster business relationships amongstthe automotive repair and maintenance communityin the Indian sub-continent. Building on the success of the first show, this edition will continue to positively engagetrade visitors, as well asmanufacturers and distributors of workshop equipment, safety gears, speciality tools and related products, workshop management service providers, and technology developers.

Naveen Thapa, Project Director for Tyrexpo India 2018 said, “This year, we can expect Tyrexpo India and GarageXpo India 2018 to be bigger and better in terms of the representation of companies and industry participations. This platform serves as a one-stop solution for thetyre and automotive communities’ challenges,through exhibition and showcases, knowledge sharing by trade associations and experts, as well as technical workshops.In addition, we are expecting more than100 preferential business meetingsto be facilitated on-site for commercial opportunities, new business partnerships and professional networking.”

At Tyrexpo India, key exhibitors include renowned national and international players like Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), Pirelli Tyre (SUISSE) SA, Elgi Rubber, Indag Rubber Ltd., Sarveshwari Technologies Ltd, Comforser Tyres and Stamford Tyres.

In addition, collaborative partnerships between Tyrexpo India 2018 and some of the most influential and prominent industry associations have been formed to facilitate knowledge transfers and community building.These include Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA), Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Chemical and Allied Export Promotion Council of India (CAPEXIL) and All India Automobile Workshops Association (AIAWA) and Indian Tyre Technical Advisory Committee (ITTAC).

RECOGNITION THROUGH TYRE & RUBBER INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP ACKNOWLEDGEMENT AWARDS

Participants can look forward to the Tyre & Rubber Industry Leadership Acknowledgement (TRiLA) Awards powered by SingEx, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of trailblazers that inspires the growth of the tyre community.

The award ceremony, judged by the TRiLA Councilwhich is represented by renowned industry professionals, recognises significant contributions from India’s tyre industry community in areas of sustainability and innovation. The award categories includeTRiLA Company of the Year for Environment & Sustainability, Rubber Analytical Instruments, and Rubber Machinery.

INTENSIFY KNOWLEDGE TRANSFER THROUGH NEW PARTNERSHIP AND THOUGHT LEADERS

To address issues which are current and pertinent to the industry’s growth, Tyrexpo India 2018 has commissioned its Knowledge Partner, TechSci Research, to curate the content for Day One of the Tyretalk and Garagetalk seminars. These seminars will feature panel discussions on contemporary issues, challenges and business opportunities, allowing companies to benchmark and stay ahead in the Tyre and Workshop Equipment Industry.

This year, Tyrexpo India is committed to address issues and challenges related to tyre safety in India, and has therefore established partnership with ATMA, which will present a seminar on Tyre Safety. Visitors can also expect prominent industry players including Elgi Rubber, Indag Rubber and Sarveshwari Technologies Ltd. to share development trends in tyre servicing, tyre re-treading as well as tyre care & safety.

About Tyrexpo India and GarageXpo India

Tyrexpo India brings together close to 4,000 industry players from around India and surrounding regions to India’s leading platform for Tyres, Tyre Repair Equipment, Tools and Tyre Accessories in showcasing the latest in technology and equipment, discuss best practices and solutions, and drive operational efficiencies and profits for businesses.

GarageXpo India in its second edition brings together the automotive repair and maintenance community in India and surrounding regions to positively engage both the buy- and sell-side stakeholders on the latest in automotive repair and maintenance equipment, technology, trends and challenges.

About SingEx Exhibitions India

SingEx Exhibitions India is a subsidiary of SingEx Holdings and is wholly owned by Singapore’s investment company, Temasek Holdings. The company harnesses insights and its strategic networks to organise and manage a series of trade exhibitions and conferences in various industries, including automotive, technology, e-commerce and logistics, healthcare and lifestyle. These events aim to connect businesses in India and globally and facilitate business matching with opportunities and knowledge sharing.