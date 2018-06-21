Uncategorized

The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer Offers Legal Representation for LGBT Couples

The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer represents clients in LGBT divorce, adoption, child custody, and other disputes that gay and lesbian couples face.

[ALBUQUERQUE, 06/21/2018] –The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer says that gay couples are vulnerable because State laws do not offer the same protection as they do to traditional couples.

The law firm remarks, “When you have questions about gay family law, it’s important to speak with a gay and lesbian rights lawyer who is familiar with specific laws pertaining to gay couples in New Mexico.”

The firm, which has more than 30 years of experience advocating gay and lesbian rights, provides representation on a range of cases.

Resolving LGBT Family Law Issues

The laws on LGBT couples can be complex, the firm notes. The experience and knowledge of the Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer provide the necessary measures in handling these complex cases.

“Although gay marriage equality is a reality in New Mexico, it is not yet a reality across the United States,” the law office explains.

Kuffer’s practice assists LGBT couples to resolve family law issues. These include the following:

• LGBT divorce
• LGBT adoption
• LGBT child custody
• LGBT relationship dissolution
• LGBT partnership agreements

Providing Sound Legal Advice

The right lawyer can help LGBT couples understand specific laws concerning their situation in New Mexico. The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer can answer questions and provide expert advice about LGBT family law.

“If you need assistance understanding gay property law or gay adoption law, you need expert advice to ensure a successful outcome in your case,” the law office says.

Kuffer’s law office can help couples prepare for any situation. The law office can draft legal documents such as the following:
• Wills
• Contracts
• Adoptions
• Health care directives
• Powers of attorney
• Pre- and post-nuptial agreements
• Domestic partnership agreements

About the Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer

Dorene Kuffer has been practicing all aspects of criminal and family law for over 30 years now. She is the senior and principal attorney of the law office. The law firm offers legal representation for cases in child law, juvenile law, divorce law, criminal law, legal separation, will and estates, among others.

The law office provides sound legal guidance and practical legal advice to its clients. For further information, go to https://www.kufferlaw.com today.

