SHUKR Finds Summer Success With New Jilbab Range

As the weather gets warmer, women are turning to SHUKR jilbabs to find easy solutions for staying cool while keeping covered this summer.

Anas Sillwood didn’t plan on helping create one of the first globally recognised contemporary Islamic clothing brands, but that’s exactly what he did in 2001 with the creation of SHUKR Islamic Clothing. Registered in the US and the UK with current headquarters in Jordan, the company sells modest clothing; including long dresses and skirts, abaya gowns, hijabs, loose tops for men and women, and popular Islamic hats as well as jilbabs.

“SHUKR’s vision is to provide exceptional Islamic clothing to Muslims living in the modern age,” says Sillwood. “Our goal is to provide solutions to some of the problems that Muslim women encounter when trying to dress in an Islamically appropriate and yet western way.”

Jilbab’s are swiftly becoming a summer essential thanks to SHUKR’s introduction of new designs they hope will catch the attention of women from all walks of life. The new jilbab range varies from designs of lavish embellishments to full and flared skirts. Some pieces are subtle while other are brightly coloured and stand out from any crowd. They all have one thing in common however – a modest fitting jilbab that any Muslim women would approve of.

These traditional jilbabs with their western inspirations are proving to be popular among women across the world due to their versatility and modesty. SHUKR hopes to promote Islamic beauty with their collections, showing women that they do not have to substitute modesty for style.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.shukr.co.uk
Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner
SHUKR Islamic Clothing
Web: www.Shukr.co.uk
Email: press@ShukrClothing.com

