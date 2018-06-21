Reclaimed Sand Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2025

Reclaimed sand is the process of reusing and reconditioning of the used sand in foundry without eliminating its original properties. Sand gets chemically reacted on each sand particle, it acts as an inert element after it is used once. Grain modification is an important aspect of reclaimed sand. During reclamation, friction takes place between sand particles and also against the surfaces of the equipment in which sand grains are added. In order to reduce the wastage of lost sand grains in foundries, sand reclamation needs to be done through various processes in order to meet the requirements and to save money.

Efficiency of the sand reclamation process depends on various factors such as sand to metal ratio in the mixer, equipment quality, and controlled dosage of resins and catalysts in the sand mixer during the reclamation process. Major advantages of sand reclamation include low requirement of new sand in foundry operations, conservation of natural resources, better surface texture and shape of the sand grains, reduction in binder and catalyst requirements, and less disposal of waste sand. The reclaimed sand market can be segmented based on reclamation solutions, equipment type, applications, and region.

Sand reclamation solutions can be classified into mechanical reclamation, dynamic reclamation, and thermal reclamation. Mechanical reclamation process is the commonly used solution to reclaim sand efficiently. It includes the rubbing of sand grains against each other through fluidization or vibration. The whole process requires a mechanical reclamation tower.

Thermal reclamation solution is a combination of mechanical reclamation with application of heat in a gas fired fluidized bed to get reclaimed sand. The process includes heating of the reclaimed sand from mechanical attrition to 800 degrees Celsius with a cooling unit to get highly purified sand particles. Thermal reclamation system consists of several units such as pneumatic transporter, lump reducer, combustion chamber with sand preheater, air preheater, screw feeder, dust extraction system, and fluidized bed cooler. The reclaimed sand obtained through mechanical, dynamic, or thermal reclamation processes is extensively used in a variety of foundry applications, in the chemical industry, and in the commercial and residential sectors.

