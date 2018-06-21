Pillar To Post Maintains Top Ranking on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List

Pillar To Post outranks all competitors in the industry for five consecutive years, retaining its top position in its category, home inspection franchise.

[ONTARIO, 06/21/2018] – Pillar To Post is the leader in home inspections business in US and Canada. With over 20 years of experience, it has earned one of the highest recognition in the industry. It continues to rank first on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List for the home inspection category.

The Highest Recognition in the Industry

Entrepreneur Magazine — a leading source of advice, insight, and guides for aspiring and established entrepreneurs — announced its 39th annual Franchise 500 Ranking. For nearly four decades, the magazine has compiled a comprehensive franchise ranking to help entrepreneurs learn what the best franchising opportunities are worldwide.

The magazine considers certain factors when evaluating franchise companies. These include the following: costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial stability. Brands that make the list, therefore, are one of the best franchise businesses in the industry.

High Rankings for Five Consecutive Years

Pillar To Post has been a consistent performer on the Franchise 500 list, outranking competitors for five consecutive years. The top ranking proves the credibility of the brand and shows why entrepreneurs should consider entering the home inspection business.

From a ranking of #102 in 2016, Pillar To Post has gone up to #64 in 2018. More than ranking high on the Franchise 500 Ranking, Pillar To Post also ranked in 22nd place on Entrepreneur’s Top Home Based Franchise list, which singles out businesses that can thrive without a retail space. The company lands at #58 in the overall category in 2018.

About Pillar To Post

Pillar To Post is the largest and leading professional home inspection franchise in North America. It has over two decades of experience in the home inspection franchise industry. Its successful and proven business model provides customers with a franchise opportunity with low, upfront investments and operating costs.

To learn more, visit the https://www.pillartopostfranchise.com/ website today.