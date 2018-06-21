Optical Switches Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2027

Global Optical Switches Market: Introduction

With rising adoption of advanced technologies such as smart appliances, connected home and IoT, there has been an ever growing demand for high data transfer rates. As the demand increases, revenue generation from devices such as optical switches, which help in increasing the speed of transmission will continue to be on the rise. Optical switches are networking equipment placed between fibers. They not only help in transmitting signals but also perform the task of routing the signals to the next switch via a correct path. As a result, optical switches are a very useful tool in the field of networking and the optical switches market is anticipated to witness healthy CAGR in near future.

Global Optical Switches Market: Market Dynamics

Rising demand for high bandwidths and high data transfer rates with increasing data traffic, high scalability and flexibility, reduced energy consumption, and decreased floor space are the primary advantages offered by the use of optical switches, which is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Also, data communication networks are continuously witnessing increased data traffic and hence require high speed but at the same time reliable data transmission. Optical switches offer both with substantial decrease in power consumption and more than 80% of floor space saving as compared to electrical switches. Apart from this, rising adoption of new technologies, high amount of ongoing R&D and huge investment by various economies are other factors, driving the market. As a result, the market is anticipated to witness heavy growth rates in near future.

However, budget constraints, high costs involved and lack of awareness about optical switches are the primary reasons that can thwart the growth of Optical Switches market.

Global Optical Switches Market: Segmentation

Global Optical Switches market is segmented on the basis of technology and region.

On the basis of technology, the global Optical Switches market can be segmented into Mechanical Optical Switch, Liquid Crystal Optical Switch, Waveguide Optical Switch, Thermal Optical Switch, Magneto-Optical Switch and others.

Global Optical Switches Market: Competition Landscape

Key Development

In March 2015, DiCon Fiberoptics, launched optical switch. The switch fetaures a compact structuere, and allows 16 input and output fibres to connect in cross-connect configuration and a fully non-blocking mode.

Key Vendors

The key vendors in the global Optical Switches market are Agilent Technologies, Agiltorn Corp., Coriant, EMCORE Corporation, FUJITSU, HP Development Company, L.P., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Luna Innovations Incorporated, DiCon Fiberoptics and NEC Corporation.