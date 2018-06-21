Lifestyle

Michael Kors Grayson Chronograph Quartz MK8599 Men's Watch: Refined but not Subtle

At its price, the Michael Kors Grayson Chronograph Quartz MK8599 Men’s Watch is an absolutely stunning piece that deceives you with its looks about its price. Looking at least ten times more expensive than it is, this is the kind of watch you wear to parties soaked in champagne under elegant chandeliers. That, however, doesn’t make the Michael Kors Grayson Chronograph Quartz MK8599 Men’s Watch a subtle and delicate piece; on the contrary it’s the kind that can take the hardships of fairly rigorous sportive activities.

However, the sportive demeanor of the Michael Kors Grayson Chronograph Quartz MK8599 Men’s Watch doesn’t need you to cut out on the fashion front. Its dark, gold tone looks nice with expensive clothing; it’s a shade that’s absent even in watches costing several times more. It gives the Michael Kors Grayson Chronograph Quartz MK8599 Men’s Watch an ability to change the looks for any attire, turning them more appealing and therefore, enhancing your mood. The Grayson is a more fashion-conscious piece than anything from more expensive brands and is designed appropriately for the fast-paced lifestyle of modern men who like to combine innovative designs with refined aesthetics and newer technology for a dazzling presence. Powered by a Japanese quartz movement inside, the Michael Kors Grayson Chronograph Quartz MK8599 Men’s Watch is equipped with added functionality and multiple display faces to keep you stylishly speedy around the clock.

So, instead of going about on and on about how amazing the Michael Kors Grayson Chronograph Quartz MK8599 Men’s Watch, let’s put its plus points together to make things clear at a quick glance:

The Michael Kors Grayson Chronograph Quartz MK8599 Men’s Watch is exceptionally well put together. It is heavy due to the amount of quality material put into it and big as well.
It is a watch and therefore, it primarily tells the time, precisely and efficiently.
It tells the date and also denotes which half of the day you are into.
It has a stopwatch functionality that counts elapsed seconds at one-second increments for 30 minutes.
It counts the elapsed stopwatch seconds through the sub dial at 6, which is unconventional compared to the large, central seconds-hand counting the seconds in most other watches with chronograph functionality.
It combines contemporary styling with traditional design ethics, creating a strong wrist presence that doesn’t have to scream to draw attention.

Overall, the Michael Kors Watches are a piece that has been exceptionally well put together.

Bottom line: There comes a time when you want to go around in absolute regalia but for that, you are unwilling to spend a ton. Enter the Michael Kors Lexington Chronograph Men’s Watch. There are no bells and whistles about it; just plain timekeeping with a 60-minutes time-tracking feature and a separate dial that indicates time in a 24 hour format, which makes it an ideal watch for them flying frequently to other time zones.

