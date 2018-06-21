Lifestyle

Macchi Jaal Restaurant is the closes destination for mouthwatering fresh Sea food lovers

Hyderabad, 21 June, 2018: The Grand opening of Macchi Jaal Restaurant , Specialized in coastal cuisine ,Mangalorean ,Goan, Malwani, Kerala & Telangana .

Mr Deepak Sharma , who have more than 15 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, on Wednesday (June 20, 2018) gifted a mesmerizing destination to the delight of every Sea food connoisseur.

As per Mr.Chetan and Mr Deepak the main intention here is to serve the freshest sea food possible as we procure them on daily bases the main aim is to provide the Best service possible at the lowest price and at the same time to maintain the quality of sea food as well the ingredients we use for cooking. There were plenty of items on the menu to choose from, with some non-seafood alternatives for those not into Seafood.

As of now we have only one branch located at Kondapur, with all your support we wish and plan to open branches in coming years.

The opening was talk of the town , City Socialites , Actors, Actress Sufi Khan ,Md.Khaleequr Rahman, Geetha Bhagat, ,celebrity chef Ruchika Sharma, Shaniya Mishra, Raunaq yar khan , Furhung Singh and many more was there to grace the occasion

For more details please contact Media Mania PR, G.Jayaram-9010574196

