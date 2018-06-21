Business

Looking For a Leading Supplier of Green Office Products? Try UK’s The Green Stationery Company!

The Green Stationery Company is one of the renowned companies in UK known to be an ideal supplier of original recycled paper and green office products. The company was established in 1989 with an aim to provide products that were useful and advantageous for environment rather than those standard office products. Since then the company sources products useful for environment by bringing them into green office catalogue. The companybelieves that use of such products is helpful in maintaining a clean and green environment. The Green Stationery Company is located in Cleveland Terrace, Bath, England, UK and is known for its exclusive range of green products. To know more about the company and the wide range of products it offers you can have a glance through the website greenstat.co.uk.

The company has extensive range of products like earth tone papers, cards, recycled office papers, recycled folders for hotels/conferences, menu covers and much more to meet the requirement of different clients. It also supplies biodegradable packaging and other things required by an eco-office that include recycled string to glue sticks that are made of potato starch and almonds. The company aims at producing products that are beneficial for supporting a healthy life and therefore tries to bring new green products everytime.

While going through the website you can go through the complete range of products offered by the company that makes it an ideal green office product supplier tosatisfy the requirement of clients. The wide range of products offered by the company are covered under different categories like office papers+notebooks, desk top + pens & markers, computer & printer supplies, packaging + mailers & envelopes, presentation + menu papers & card, facilities + furniture + school and storage + files & folders. You can go through each product category and check the products available, as the website gives details about every product along with the price details.

In case you have any queries you can contact the company directly, as email and phone details are available for the same on the website, you shall get a quick reply to your questions.

Contact Us:

The Green Stationery Company

Address: 2 Cleveland Terrace, Bath BA1 5DF,UK
Tel: 01225 480556
Fax: 01225 481211
Sales: sales@greenstat.co.uk
Customer Services: sales@greenstat.co.uk
Website: https://www.greenstat.co.uk/

