Food Service Packaging Market 2018 World Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Global Food Service Packaging Market Information Report by Product (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging, Paper and Pouches, Bags, Others), By Application (Dairy Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Baked Goods, Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario:

The food service packaging is packaging used for the packaging of all kinds of food such as dairy products, fruits & vegetables and others with the objective of preserving the food for a long duration of time.

The global food service packaging market is majorly driven by the emphasis on proper food packaging, owing to the increase in demand for ready to eat and processed packaged food. The food service packaging usually involves materials such as plastic, paperboard and metals. The low cost of these materials are also driving the growth of the food service packaging market. The market is growing, owing to the increase in the number of restaurants and their takeaway facilities.

Food service packaging market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the highest in the global food service packaging market, owing to the increasing urbanization in the developing nations. The rapidly changing consumer taste & preferences and the increase in adoption of takeaways from restaurants by consumers, is leading to the growth of the region. North America market is dominating the market due to the existence of large customer base for packaged food.

Key Players:
The key players of food service packaging market are Amcor Limited (Australia), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Ampac Packaging LLC (U.S.), Bemis Company Incorporated (U.S.), Crown Holdings Incorporated (U.S.), BWAY Corporation (U.S.), Greif Incorporated (U.S.), Letica Corporation (U.S.), Rock-Tenn Company (U.S.) and others.

The report for Food service packaging market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

