Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Key Players Profile and Industry Analysis to 2023|Market research future.com

Fire Resistant Fabrics market | 2018 Industry report incorporates Fire Resistant Fabrics Industry Volume, piece of the overall industry showcase Trends, Size, Share, classifications, applications and Cost Structure, Fire Resistant Fabrics Growth angles, an extensive variety of user, Utilization proportion, supply and request investigation

Global fire resistant fabrics market research information: type (treated fire resistant fabrics,), application (apparel, apparel) end-user industry (Oil & Gas, Building & Construction, defense and Others) – Forecast till 2023

KEY PLAYERS ANALYZED ARE :

E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

PBI Performance Products Inc. (U.S.)

Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands)

Teijin Ltd. (Japan)

Westex By Milliken (U.S.)

Gun EI Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

Lenzing AG (Austria)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

W. L. Gore Associates Inc. (U.S.)

Fire Resistant Fabrics Segmental Analysis

The global fire resistant fabrics market is segmented into type, application, and end-user. On the basis of the type, the market is segregated into treated fire resistant fabrics, inherent fire resistant fabrics. The market for the application, the market is categorized into apparel and non-apparel. The market by the end use industry is further segregated into oil & gas, building & construction, defense and public safety, transportation, and others.

Market Overview of Fire Resistant Fabrics :

Among the various types segments in the fire resistant fabrics market, the treated fire resistant fabrics are dominating the market whereas the inherent fire resistant fabric is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast years. The low cost of treated fire resistant fabrics is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the segment. Among the application segment, apparel is anticipated to be the dominant segment due to the growing demand for flame fighting apparels from the industries such as oil and gas, construction, and defense among others. Moreover, the rising application in tents, outdoor furniture, sports bags, glove cuffing and others is expected to surge the demand for inherent fire resistant fabric. The industrial segment is expected to boost the market of fire-resistant fabrics during the forecast period. The growing stringent work safety regulations have augmented its use in the oil and gas, transportation, building and construction and other industries

The global fire resistant fabrics is a lucrative market and are expected to grow at a considerable CAGR over the review period. Fire resistant fabrics are a class of textiles that are designed to withstand heat and resist burning. The growing regulation on work safety coupled with the increasing adoption in the industrial sector are the major factors driving the global fire resistant fabrics market. Fire resistant fabrics are extensively used in various end-use industries such as building and construction, oil and gas, firefighting, and military & defense among others. However, volatile raw material cost along with the high production cost may hamper the market growth over the assessment period. Furthermore, the development of environment-friendly fire resistant fabrics, with low toxicity, and smoke, is anticipated to be the major opportunity to investment over the forecast years

Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Regional Analysis :

The fire resistant fabrics market is segmented into five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds the major share of the market and is expected to be the fastest growing region with an encouraging CAGR. Growing urbanization and the globalization in the developing nations are primarily driving the growth of the fire resistant fabrics market. Moreover, the burgeoning construction and the oil and gas industry in countries, such as India and China, is increasing the demand for fire resistant fabrics which, in turn, is propelling the market growth.

North America is another dominant region in the global market, exhibiting a high CAGR. The growing adoption of fire-resistant fabrics in the developed end-user industries is substantially driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing oil and gas activities in the region coupled with developed transportation sector is further adding to the growth. The growing technological advancements in the region and the increasing research & development activities for the production of environment-friendly fire resistant fabrics are anticipated to positively affect the market growth

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

