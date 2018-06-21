Education

European Aqua Congress

Euro Aqua Congress 2018 invites all the participants from all over the world to attend the conference during October 18-19, 2018 Paris, France. This global conference includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.
The conference runs with the theme “Advanced Technology of Aquaculture & Marine Biology”
Euro aqua Congress 2018 event which may lay a platform for the interaction between specialists around the world and aims to accelerate scientific discoveries and major milestones at intervals the sphere of cultivation technology and Fisheries science, creating the conference an ideal platform to share expertise, foster collaborations across trade and world, and assess rising technologies across the world. World-renowned speakers, the foremost recent techniques and conjointly the updates in cultivation fields unit of measurement exceptional choices of this conference. A novel chance for Advertisers and Sponsors at this International event.

Gurgaon students represent India at Bishkek’s 140th-anniversary celebrations

Gurugram: The students of Suncity School represented India at 140th-anniversary celebrations of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Suncity School was the only school from India to perform at the Festival of Indian Dances at the Crytek Auditorium to commemorate the 140th anniversary of Bishkek on 29th April. A team of 20 students showcased India’s diversity on the occasion […]
11th International Conference and Exhibition on Metabolomics & Systems Biology

Conference Series llc LTD welcomes you to attend the11th International Conference and Exhibition on Metabolomics & Systems Biology during May 17-19, 2018, Tokyo, Japan. This is an excellent opportunity for the delegates from Universities and Institutes to interact with the world class Scientists. The main theme of the conference is “Metabolomics: From Fundamentals to Clinical […]
DSC invites applications for the XXIVth PGDPC Programme

The Delhi School of Communication (DSC) invites applications for its XXIVth Post Graduate Programme in Communication (PGDPC). This is a dual qualification programme which leads to the awarding of PGDPC (Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Communication), along with a Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA JMC)* (optional). The programme also leads to the awarding […]

