Copywriter Collective advertises with ‘Thingy-bob

Copywriter Collective, the international advertising and creative writer agency have released a new commercial: ‘The Thingy-bob’.  The online film uses the explainer-ad format to introduce the agency’s remit: to help brand-advertising managers with their own thingy-bob campaigns. The quirky animation was created by Israeli animator Leopold.
The campaign will run across social media channels. Translations will run in Mandarin, German and Spanish for respective territories.

CEO Jack Stafford explained: The ad is a hard working explainer for our service but delivered in fun way. Some may recognise the reference to the infamous Pinto incident, where a car manufacturer inadvertently launched their new car in Brazil, but unwittingly calling it after a bodily appendage, in local slang.

