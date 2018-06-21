Environment

Clarion Water Technologies Speeds Up Its Development in China

Clarion Water Technologies accelerates its business expansion in China by cooperating with local partners.

Clarion Water Technologies, an independently owned water and wastewater treatment specialist headquartered in Shanghai that is providing a comprehensive package of bespoke water management solutions reach that extends across China, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU)with a local company in Shanghai. The two parties agreed to collaboratively develop business opportunities in ballast water treatment.

Ballast Water is used in ships to maintain balance, stability, and structural integrity. It is taken on board or discharged during loading operations in ports and on high seas. Ballast water management is a major international ecological challenge as it can contain thousands of aquatic species (bacteria, micro-organisms, algae and animal species) that can have harmful effects on the local ecosystem, and more broadly for the environment. In order to meet this new environmental challenge, the treatment of ballast water is today being regulated through an international agreement, whose member states must commit to minimize the transfer of harmful aquatic organisms and pathogens, by equipping their fleets with ballast water treatment systems.

Clarion Water Technologies’ partner is a main player for ballast water treatment in china, while Clarion Water Technologies owns innovative technologies and mature experience for such water treatment. Clarion Water Technologies believes that this partnership is an ideal one on this promising market in China and worldwide. This cooperation will create synergies based on each other’s technical expertise, facilities and business platforms.

Smart Water technologies associate the new generation monitoring sensors (pressure, quality) with the predictive IT applications for the enhancement of the operational performance of water, wastewater and rainwater networks and provides new services to the customers (cities, users etc.). They play an effective role to further improve the preservation of water resources(leakage control, energy management, etc.).

Chen T. Chaobin, the CEO of Clarion Water Technologies says “China is our main marketplace and we are interested to further explore and expand.”

About Clarion Water Technologies
Clarion Water Technologies is a water and wastewater treatment specialist. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Clarion Water Technologies is an independently owned water treatment company. The Company reach extends across China, providing a comprehensive package of bespoke water management solutions. With highly experienced and skilled team of service engineers and chemists, superior technical understanding and quality products – including award-winning technologies Clarion Water Technologies is committed to innovation and company growth. Clarion Water Technologies is committed to furthering their own knowledge, skills and expertise and hold individual accreditations and memberships to recognized trade bodies and organizations.

http://www.clarion-water.com

