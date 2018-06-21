Business

Blockchain based fandom ecosystem token landed on Bit-Z

Comment(0)

The fastest-growing blockchain-based fandom ecosystem token — FTI landed on Bit-Z exchange today (June 19,2018). So far, FTI has been listed on three major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX(Huobi Autonomous Digital Asset Exchange), CoinEgg and Bit-Z. Besides 27 incredibly successful investment tycoons, FansTime has also established a strategic cooperative relationship with iFensi and United Cultural Works Exchanges.

China, June 19, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – The fastest-growing blockchain-based fandom ecosystem token – FTI landed on Bit-Z exchange today (June 19,2018). So far, FTI has been listed on three major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX(Huobi Autonomous Digital Asset Exchange), CoinEgg and Bit-Z.
FTI is the token issued by FansTime Foundation. Presently, FansTime Foundation has teamed up with numerous investors for successfully reconstructing the Fan Economy.

The investors that teamed up with FansTime include ChinaEquity Group (CEG), MINIPO Investment,Qianhai M&A Funds, Ginkgo Capital, Node Capital, Huoxun Capital, Tsing Capital, Xiang Chain Fund of Funds (XCF), DFUND, GENESIS, Link Capital, HS Capital , Ju Capital , Stars Capital, Trueway Capital, Lemi Capital, Gamma Capital, Trichain Capital and many more.

ChinaEquity Group (CEG) is known to have a global presence and to be specialized in high-tech and cultural entertainment. They have invested in: Huayi Brother, Sohu, Baidu, Dongtian modeling, Aston Martin, Weilai car and many other famous companies around the world. The company’s founder and chairman – Mr. Wang Chaoyong, is known to be the “creative venture Godfather” of China. He is one of the first batch of Chinese overseas students who have become Wall Street’s financial experts. He has had brilliant experiences in international and domestic investment and finance sectors for the past 28 years.

Besides 27 incredibly successful investment tycoons, FansTime has also established a strategic cooperative relationship with iFensi and United Cultural Works Exchanges.

iFensi is the most professional fans operation and service platform, ranking top on Alexa Chinese entertainment website. It secured RMB 150 million in B- Round Financing in 2017 and was valued at RMB 1 billion, a record high in fan economy financing.

United Cultural Works Exchange is the largest and most influential film and television derivative exchange platform and the only government-approved cultural art works equity exchange platform in Liaoning Province, China. United Works Exchange has worked with Chunqiu Time, H&R Century Pictures, Alibaba Pictures, Huayi Brothers Media Group and other top IP creators to publish over 50 pieces of derivative works, business turnover exceeding RMB 50 billion in 2016.

Website: https://fanstime.org/english.html

Twitter: @FTI_Foundation @FansTime_FTI

Press Contact:
Sandy Shen
Etoron Technologies
Shenzhen, China
http://www.fanstime.org/

Also Read
Business

Why Are Christian Louboutin Replica Shoes Always a Temptation?

editor

These Christian Louboutin replica shoes possess the instant pull, lure, enticement that only shoes of this type can have. They may be interwoven with all the fantasies of dark chocolates, strawberries and cream, exotic destinations and dream evenings, perfumes and fancy vehicles, spontaneous romances and the starlit sky on a complete moon night. Get much […]
Business

Al Ramziah Group offers The Best Interior Cont UAE Services as Per The Clients Requirement

editor

Established in the year 2004, Al Ramziah Group of Companies provide a full range of Interior Designing Services and Execution including Gypsum Works, Spray Plastering, Screening, Painting, Block Walls, Tiling, Marble, Joinery Works, A/C, CCTV, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Alarm and Fire Fighting. These services are offered to all kinds of buildings irrespective of whether they […]
Business

DJI Phantom 5 – Is The Drone Community Ready?

editor

DJI is already flying high, much like a quadcopter on a calm, sunny day. Every new model meets with success. Newbies often get started with the Spark mini-drone or a foldable Mavic, while many pros and dedicated drone enthusiasts love the Phantom 4 Pro. Finally, the big one-inch CMOS image sensor on the Inspire 2 […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *