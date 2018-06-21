Health and Wellness

“Blindfold Yoga”, highlights Universality of Yoga & Need for Inclusion

While various forms of Yoga were celebrated across the city, the rooftop of a building in the CBD saw a group of 10 children amidst people wearing blindfolds hold various Asanas led by 2 young teachers.
A unique session of Blindfold Yoga saw visually impaired children under the care of Sankara Eye Hospital Bangalore and students of the Sankara College of Optometry, join Entrepreneurs and Industrialists from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) & Young Indians.
Dr Kaushik Murali , President Sankara Eye Foundation Indian shared ,“ Sankara Eye Hospital is glad to have participated in this event with CII Young Indians which highlighted the universality of Yoga. Irrespective of your physical status you can practice Yoga. We also take this opportunity to encourage industry leaders to ensure inclusion in their workforces to the extent possible.”
“International Day of Yoga has put this wonderful form into the international focus. It brings in harmony and it is important to all of us make it a way of life. Today’s session of Inclusive Yoga had us blindfolded which raised a level of awareness on the difficulties that the Divyaang undergo for simple tasks and made us more self-aware.” Shared Mr Laeeq Ali, Chairperson Young Indians Bangalore Chapter.

Rekha Hegde & Pooja Thawrani teachers of Yoga who volunteered for this session shared, “It was a pleasure to see a representation of Bangalore at the Inclusive Yoga Session by CII Young Indians. We hope that through this session we made people close their eyes, opens their heart to those around.”
The Inclusive Yoga session saw 65 participants from Students of the Yuva programme from Sankara College of Optometry, Young Indians, CII Office Bearers, and with Children with visual impairment celebrate Yoga.

