Alleron-TopPerforming Australian Fund Manager Specialisingin Australian Equities

Sydney, Australia, 21st June 2018 – Alleron is a leading Australian fund manager whospecialises in Australian equities. The company’s investment objective is to outperform the ASX 100 index using their fundamental, qualitative, bottom-up stock analysis over a rolling 3-5 year time frame.

Alleron was founded in 2005 by Barry Littler and Albert Hung. The company takes pride inits long track record ofover 4% per annum outperformance of the ASX 100 index over 13+ years. Currently led by Chief Investment Officer Sean Sequeira, the Alleron investment team has demonstrated the ability to outperform the Australian share market through many market cycles.

Aside from being one of the top performing Australian fund managers, the company has a stable team that has successfully and consistently applied the Alleron investment philosophy. The Alleron investment philosophy seeks to buy superior quality stocks with a sensible risk buffer and a compelling “energy” factor, which incorporates evidence that a material change is manifesting in support of Alleron’s investment thesis about the company.Through a rigorous screening process that methodically assesses companies against a set of qualitative factors, the investment team is able to identify stocks that undergo a trigger event which pinpoints a significant change. It is this change in the company’s prospects which can drive share price outperformance due to the market being slow to price in this change.

With well over 100 years of combined financial markets experience in the investment team and a strong commitment to helping its clients, Alleron is well equipped to continue a disciplined application of the Alleron investment philosophy.

