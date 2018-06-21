Health and Wellness

28th World Congress on Neurology and Therapeutics | Conference Series

Comment(0)

Dear Colleagues,
Conference Series Ltd likes to take this opportunity to welcome all of you to “28th Edition of International Conference on Neurology and Therapeutics” which is to be held during February 28 – March 02, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. Through our theme ” Novel Integrative Studies of Neuroscience and Neurological Disorders.” the conference will analyze the recent advancements and new modes that can be enforced to the research to take Neurology 2019, one step further.
Neurology 2019 will impact an attractive moment to meet people in the research field and therefore it takes a delight in opening a gate to meet the ability in the field, Young Researchers and Potential Speakers, Executives/Managers and Business Delegates, Director, University People, Industrialist, Investigators, Postdoctoral Fellows, Research & Laboratories, Students etc…

The conference also includes essential topics on:
• Neurology
• Migraine and Neuropathic pain
• Neurodegenerative disorders
• Neuropediatrics and Neurorehabilitation
• Neuroinfections and Neuroimmunology
• Neurological Disorders
• Neuromuscular Disorders
• Neuroimaging and Radiology
• Neurosurgery and Neural Circuits
• Neuropharmacology
• Neurogenetics
• Central nervous system
• Clinical Neurology and Neuropsychiatry
• Neurotherapeutics, Diagnostics and Case Studies
• Neurological Nursing
________________________________________Hence, We welcome you all to be a part of this event to contribute your novel research ideas.
For more information on conference highlights please visit: Neurology Conference
For any further queries, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Yours sincerely,
Shirley Brey
Program Manager | Neurology 2019
Conferenceseries Ltd
40 Bloomsbury Way
Lower Ground Floor
London, United Kingdom, WC1A 2SE

Also Read
Health and Wellness

The first human corneas have been 3D printed by scientists at Newcastle University

First 3D printed human corneas The first human corneas have been 3D printed by scientists at Newcastle University. It means the technique could be used in the future to ensure an unlimited supply of corneas. As the outermost layer of the human eye, the cornea has an important role in focusing vision. Yet there is […]
Health and Wellness

Di Pilla Offers the Best in Cosmetic Dentistry in Detroit, MI

editor

Di Pilla is pleased to announce they offer the best in cosmetic dentistry to residents in and around Detroit, MI. The cosmetic dentist office has been named one of the top cosmetic dentists in the country and offers a variety of cosmetic procedures to fully transform every patient’s smile. Today, it is more important than […]
Health and Wellness

Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market Expected to Reach Approximately US$100 million by 2022-End

The global biotherapeutics cell line development market is characterized by a largely consolidated landscape, as the top two players held a sizeable share of 85% of the global market in 2015, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). These companies are Beckman Coulter and Becton Dickinson and Company. The combined massive share held by these players is […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *