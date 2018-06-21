Education

10th World congress on Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease

The Dementia Organizing Committee takes an immense pleasure in inviting you to the eventuality of the 10th World Congress on Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease for productive interactions and an opportunity to present their work and develop regional collaborations in the field of Dementia Care.

Dementia 2018 welcomes all the renowned and aspiring researchers, scientists and business delegates, who are significantly putting their effort to improve the life of population with Dementia.

Copenhagen, Denmark will be the significant venue during August 16 to 18, 2018 with the international speakers from different geographical regions to explore the scientific sessions.

Scientific sessions of Dementia 2018 will be systematized on the theme “Reconnoitering the Challenges in the Era of Dementia Research and Care”.

Dementia 2018 anticipates more than 500 participants around the globe with

· Thought provoking Keynote lectures

· Interactive Oral and Poster presentations

· Speculative Workshops

· Remarkable Exhibitions

· Extravagant Sponsorship opportunities

· Media partners and Collaborators

This year conference will offer generous opportunities for all stakeholders in the arena of Neurology, Neuroscience and Dementia to picture their research work worldwide.

The main focus of the Dementia 2018 will be on Alzheimers disease, Dementia, Imaging Techniques associated with Biomarkers, Various Animal models, Geriatrics and Cognitive Disorder, Pathophysiology, Care practice and Awareness, Current Trends and Awareness in Dementia and Alzheimers Disease.

This year’s program, coupled with the Business Opportunity Exchange, is an event you can’t afford to miss!!

