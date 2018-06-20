Yuhanhitec who is specialized in manufacturing air curtain and press mold products in Korea

Hello, this is the CEO of YUHANHITEC, Han JOO-HYUN. Since our establishment in 1983, the main line of our products has been press molding processing, and we have also been manufacturing various products such as automobile parts, car audio products, PC cases, and air curtains. We have invested many funds in implementing modern manufacturing facilities and R&D. YUHANHITEC is presently equipped with facilities that can quickly respond to customers’ needs from the phase of design/development phase to production.

Dreaming of our second leap, YUHANHITEC will share our special know-how with our many partners so that we can provide perfect quality, competitive costs, and speedy information to achieve customer satisfactions. We promise you that YUHANHITEC will become a role model and the most successful partner that can communicate with our partners and surprise our customers with unsurpassed quality.

What’s the Air-Curtain?

Air curtains are installed to create strong air ow at the entrance to the interior space to prevent insects, dust, and outside air from penetrating into the interior space. Air curtains are used to open doors in frequently accessed areas, such as shops and warehouses, and are effective in preventing temperature controlled air from being lost through doors.

Efficency of Air-Curtain

Open effect

Opening the door makes it easier for customers to access and increase sales. air circulation It effectively circulates air in a large space by creating air flow.

Blocking effect

It prevents smoke, dust, odor or insects from entering through the entrance.

Increase safety

It helps prevent accidental ¬finger-pinching that can occur when opening and closing the door.

Nano System Air-Curtain

“Nano System” is an air curtain brand owned by YUHANHITEC, a manufacturer specialized in air curtains, and supplies products to domestic and overseas market through its total lineup in Korea.

The company leads the market with the best quality and differentiated quality.

Advanced Design

We pursue the differentiation from the mechanical design of the existing air curtain.

Lowest Noise

It is the product of the lowest noise among the same class, due to the use of the motor developed with special fan and low noise.

Made in Korea

We make our utmost effort to reinforce durability through the localization of the core parts and to produce defect-free products through our thorough quality inspection.

YUHANHITEC Air Cleaner Manufacturer in Korea and Industrial Air Curtain Distributor. We will give you the most satisfactions with our quality and trusts. YUHANHITEC is presently equipped with facilities that can quickly respond to customers’ needs from the phase of design/development phase to production.