Prednisone side effects

Mild side effects from prednisone oral tablet may perhaps disappear inside a handful of days. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist if they bother you or do not go away. Get far more details about Side Effects of Prednisone

More widespread side effects

The extra typical side effects that take place with prednisone contain:

confusion
excitement
restlessness
headache
nausea
vomiting
thinning skin
acne
problems sleeping
weight achieve
Critical side effects
When you have any of those significant side effects, call your medical professional proper away. If your symptoms feel life-threatening or in case you believe you’re getting a health-related emergency, contact 911.

extreme allergic reactions

modifications in feelings or moods, including depression
alterations in vision
eye pain
infection, with symptoms such as:
fever or chills
cough
sore throat
difficulty or discomfort in passing urine
high blood sugar, with symptoms such as:
enhanced thirst
passing urine a lot more often
feeling sleepy or confused
swelling of one’s ankles or feet

