One Floor Up’s Professional Video Production Services Includes Motion Graphics

The video production company develops a design that’s customized for the client’s communication goal. Clients can choose from a range of animation styles and techniques.

[DENVER, 6/20/2018] – One Floor Up’s professional motion graphics services use kinetic typography, custom illustrations, professional voice over, and sound design, creating an immersive world. The company designs customized motion graphics that will fit the client’s brand and meet communication goals.

Explainer and Educational Videos are Beneficial for Companies

One Floor Up says, “An explainer video is a short video that explains a product or service in an easy and engaging way.” The company goes on to add that these animated videos are excellent marketing tools that encourage consumers to increase the average time they spend on one website.

Professional explainer videos can help improve a client’s business, including:

• Increase in conversions
• Educate their audience
• Rank better in search
• Increase web traffic
• Showcase their culture

Meanwhile, educational videos help clients position their brand as an expert in the industry. One Floor Up says that its team will draw a connection between the client’s solution and their customer’s problem.

The company adds that organic social sharing will bring new visitors to a client’s website, which can save thousands of dollars in advertising.

Considering Animation Styles and Techniques

One Floor Up states that there are different animation styles and techniques for clients to review. The team of motion graphic designers can help clients decide which type of video will suit their communication needs.

Some of the popular styles One Floor Up has worked with include character animation, kinetic typography, and 3D animation, among others.

Additionally, the video production company understands that businesses always look for newer ways to reach their audience. One floor Up believes that one of the ways to do so is through motion graphics.

The team of designers works closely with clients and their brand to know more about their organization. This will help the team to produce the motion graphics that can communicate the message of the brand.

About One Floor Up

One Floor Up is a full-service video production company helping businesses solve their communication problems. The company’s approach includes understanding the clients’ needs, collaborating to develop the best solution, and creating the right solution.

For more information, visit https://onefloorupdenver.com today.

