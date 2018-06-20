Tech

Nucleus Vision Partners with India’s Leading Kids wear Chain

New Delhi: NucleusVision, and Gini & Jony, India’s leading children’s wear retail chain, today announced their partnership to use NucleusVision’s Internet of Things (IoT) and Blockchain (BC) based customer identification platform – NucleusION or ION.

ION allows brick-n-mortar retailers to identify any customer who walks into a store, in real-time, using Nucleus’ proprietary (patent pending) sensor technology. ION sensors do not depend on any RFID, WiFi or Bluetooth, or even facial recognition technologies to operate. Nucleus empowers retail stores with the intelligence layer of customer data that was till date only limited to online e-commerce experiences. For the last few months, Gini & Jony had been running a PoC of the ION at some select outlets and after successful trails, have now made the partnership official.

Speaking about the partnership, Shailesh Lakhani, Vice President, Gini & Jony, said, “Nucleus ION will enable us to understand and interact with customers better and this technology can change the retail landscape. We at Gini & Jony have always been highly supportive of our customers, and we look forward to expanding the scope of our relationship and help create a better experience for them.”

“NucleusVision will have a major impact on how customers and brick and mortar retailers interact and transact. This solution will help retailers focus and serve individual customers, with tailor made offerings. The Retailers Association of India, Shoppers Stop, and Future group has also recognized our efforts towards solving one of the biggest pain point of the retail industry,” said Abhishek Pitti, CEO of NucleusVision.

