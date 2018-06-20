Tech

New Yorker Electronics Releases UL 810 Film Capacitors with Up to 1000Vrms

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has released a new capacitor designed specifically for AC harmonic filtering or Power Factor Correction applications. The ASC Capacitor HCO/HCG Single Phase AC Filter Capacitor is engineered for input and output filtering in UPS, Motor Drives, LC/LCL Filtering, Wind and Solar Power and other power conversion technologies.

The ASC HC (High Current) single phase capacitors are manufactured with very high quality metallized polypropylene film, designed for long life, low dielectric losses, higher RMS current ratings and low ESR. There are two types, the HCG is filled with ASC™ soft gel and the HCO is filled with biodegradable vegetable-based oil.

Both designs offer excellent thermal conductivity to help reduce internal heating and extend the life of the capacitor. The oil-filled version is mounted upright, while the gel-filled model can be mounted in any position. Both are covered in aluminum casing and the male terminals (M6 or M8) and the female terminals (M5-M8) are tin plated brass.

This line of capacitors is also incorporated with internal UL recognized fusing mechanisms that interrupt when pressure reaches a tested level. The products meet IEC61071, IEC60831 and UL810 standards.

Features & Benefits:
• Capacitance Range: 17.5μF – 760μF
• Voltage Range: 250Vrms – 1000Vrms
• Construction: Metalized
• Temperature Range (operational) -40°/70°C (custom ratings available)
• Temperature Range (storage) -40°/85°C
• RMS Current Up to 80Arms
• Standards IEC6071, IEC60831, UL810

Applications:
• AC Harmonic Filtering
• Power Factor Correction

American Shizuki Capacitors specializes in creating made-to-order solutions for unique applications. As a franchise distributor for ASC, New Yorker Electronics handles any custom requests for ASC products. They also supply the entire line of ASC’s DC Filters, AC Filters, Snubbers, Traditional Film Capacitors and Metallized Propylene-Protected Dry Caps for HID Lighting.

