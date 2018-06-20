Tech

NEC Australia Recognises NECALL Voice & Data in the UC Partner Awards.

Comment(0)

The NEC Channel Partner of the Year Awards celebrate the success of collaboratively delivering innovation to the Australian market. The award harnesses NEC’s worldwide reputation for innovation and helps to demonstrate the credibility of NEC Australia’s partners to their target market. It also recognises partner achievements in the marketplace and helps build trust with prospective customers.

NECALL has been a partner of NEC Australia’s for over 27 years and through our continued involvement with the NEC Channel Partner Program, we are looking forward to delivering our customers innovated ICT solutions while providing excellent support and service.

About NECALL

NECALL is a wholly owned West Australian company established in 1991 and can offer a state and national coverage through our network of affiliate business partners.

Our mandate has always been to differentiate ourselves by providing excellent support and service, delivering and installing leading edge technology solutions and offering competitive pricing. Our certified and highly trained ICT technicians and consultants together with an experienced management group form an impressive team able to manage and harness the convergence/ integration in the changing ICT market and thus deliver more effective solutions.

For more details, please visit us online at www.necall.com.au or call on 08 9455 3122.

Also Read
Tech

Sponsoring Future Technology Leaders in Our Community

editor

Phoenix, AZ, USA — Scottsdale based Provision Networks (http://www.provisionnetworks.net) sponsors future technology leaders in our community as the Desert Mountain Robotics Team advances to World FRC (FIRST Robotics Competition) Championship in Houston, TX. FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to generate an interest in engineering […]
Tech

Nucleus Vision Partners with India’s Leading Kids wear Chain

New Delhi: NucleusVision, and Gini & Jony, India’s leading children’s wear retail chain, today announced their partnership to use NucleusVision’s Internet of Things (IoT) and Blockchain (BC) based customer identification platform – NucleusION or ION. ION allows brick-n-mortar retailers to identify any customer who walks into a store, in real-time, using Nucleus’ proprietary (patent pending) […]
Tech

LinkOptimizer for InDesign Is Now Available on the New Adobe Exchange

editor

Zevrix Solutions announces that LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign is now available on Adobe Exchange, a new and improved Creative Cloud marketplace. Adobe Exchange makes it easier for customers to discover and install third party plug-ins for Creative Cloud. LinkOptimizer is a workflow automation solution InDesign that lets users automatically scale and crop images to their […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *