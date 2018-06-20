Uncategorized

Mods4cars RemoteKEY comfort control for Mercedes-Benz in a new casing

Comment(0)

Las Vegas, Nevada – June 20, 2018

The company, Mods4cars, has revised the design of their RemoteKEY comfort modules. As of now, the RemoteKEY for Mercedes-Benz will be shipped in its new casing. A retrofit control, which provides more comfort and numerous additional functions.

The RemoteKEY comfort control makes it possible, among other things, to open and close the windows via the existing original remote control. In addition, the sunroof can be opened and closed via the vehicle key fob. If wanted, the chirp function sounds a short horn signal when the central locking is activated. Thanks to the RemoteKEY module, the central locking system locks and unlocks during or after the drive. Via remote control, headlights can be activated to help finding the vehicle.

In addition, the RemoteKEY comfort control includes a TV-in-motion feature. This enables activation of TV and DVD playback during the drive. Now passengers can operate the entertainment system and play DVDs during longer journeys. As the module is installed into the vehicle, the functions remain even after inspection work by a workshop. The activation and deactivation of the TV-in-motion feature is done via a key combination on the steering wheel.

The comfort control can also be completely deactivated as needed. All functions are programmable according to personal wishes. The USB port attached to the RemoteKEY assists with this, making it possible to configure the control on the PC and run software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge.

Since 2002, Mods4cars has been developing retrofit comfort and convertible controls for all common vehicle brands. “The basic idea of our products is to make the operation of individual processes in the vehicle easier and more comfortable,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. “With the new casing, we have now also simplified the installation of our modules,” Sven Tornow continues. Two LEDs attached to the module help with the installation and the narrower shape makes the RemoteKEY easier to install into the vehicle.

Retrofit Convertible and Comfort Modules by the company Mods4cars are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The RemoteKEY comfort control is available for 209.00 Euro + tax for the following Mercedes-Benz models: C-Class (203), E-Class (211), S-Class (220), ML-Class (W164), GL- Class (X164) and R-Class (W251 / V251).

More Information can be found at:
http://www.mods4cars.com

###

Also Read
Uncategorized

Prevention and adherence to medication is key to eradicating lymphatic filariasis in India

emedinews@gmail.com

New Delhi, 18th June 2018: An Accelerated Plan for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis (APELF) is being launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. LF is a mosquito-borne parasitic disease and has been endemic in India since long. Of the 256 endemic districts in the country where it is endemic, 99 have successfully tackled […]
Uncategorized

TRAILBLAZING THE SUBCONTINENT’S TYRE AND AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES: INDIA’S ONLY DEDICATED TYRE PLATFORM RETURNS FOR 6TH EDITION

· Indian subcontinent’s only dedicated tyre and automotive repair/maintenance trade show facilitates industry’s community engagement through exhibition and showcases,knowledge sharing by trade associations and experts, as well as technical workshops. · Together with strong government and community support, the country’s most authoritative trade show hoststhe Industry Leadership Acknowledgement (TRiLA) Awards, which celebrates the achievements made […]
Uncategorized

Leading Immigration Law Firm in Houston, TX to help in Immigration process

editor

Immigration Law deals with the legalization of the people entering into the Nation for the purpose of working, studying or to permanently live. The Immigration law is governed by the Nationality Law of the Nation and it comes under the International Law Aspects in the jurisdiction. The immigration law of every nation differs and the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *