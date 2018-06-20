Education

Jeddah Open Day – Personal Consultation for UK University Programmes

Comment(0)

Who: Working professionals looking to complete their education or enhance their qualifications.
What: Open Day (prior registration required)

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia(click here to register)
Date: 30 June 2018
Where: Movenpick Hotel (Madina Road)
When:2:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Join us to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your education needs, be it a Certificate, Diploma, Bachelor, Masters, MBA and Doctorate programme. The wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.For an immediate assessment of your eligibility, please bring a copy of your CV, Degree Certificate and Mark sheets.
Our partners:

University of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University

To register for the above event, please visit the events page on our blog.

https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/uk-university-distance-learning-programmes-jeddah

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly by requesting a callback.

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

Also Read
Education

Applied Psychology Congress 2018

The Applied Psychology Congress 2018 organising committee formally invite to attend as speakers/ Delegates towards “International Conference on Applied Psychology, Psychiatry and Mental Health” during November 26-27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California, 2018. For more details : https://goo.gl/jvYmDE
Education

International Summit on Telecommunications, Cloud computing and Wireless technology

editor

Emerging Innovations in Communication and Wireless technology for connecting the world August 22 -23, 2018 Singapore: Conference Series llc LTD is hosting International Summit on Telecommunications, Cloud computing and Wireless technology, the Conference that discusses the Emerging Innovations in Communication and Wireless technology for connecting the world. Telecommunications 2018 slated during August 22 – 23, […]
Education

Launch of European Journal of Sciences (EJS) & European Journal of Social Sciences (EJSS) by Dr. Umesh Prasad

editor

Tadworth, Surrey, United Kingdom, After the successful launch of Scientific European® (a popular science magazine) early this year, UK Education Consultancy Services Ltd announced the release of the premiere issues of research journals European Journal of Sciences (EJS)® & European Journal of Social Sciences (EJSS)®. While the magazine Scientific European® is geared towards general audience […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *