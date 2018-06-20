Books

Godrej Properties Launches Godrej Meridien on Dwarka Expressway –

Comment(0)

Godrej Meridien Godrej Properties brings to you an ultra-luxurious and flagship residential project, Godrej Meridien on Dwarka Expressway in Sector 106 Gurgaon. The nearby area and location of the project are full of completed and ongoing commercial and residential projects. Godrej Meridien Dwarka Expressway is going to be the leading residential project from Godrej Properties in North India with plenty of ultra-modern and world-class amenities to those who are looking for the great lifestyle. It is going to be first of its kind, platinum class residential venture. In addition, the whole project will be developed by world-class professionals.

Godrej Meridien Dwarka Expressway will feature 2 iconic and 5 premium towers. This ultra-modern project will be spreading over the 14.5 acres of landscapes. It will offer a huge range of ultra-modern 700+ apartments and penthouses with 2BHK, 3BHK, and 4BHK configurations. The size of these apartments will be ranging from 1400 sq. ft. to 2750 sq. ft.

Also Read
Books

The English Story: Best Short Stories App for Kids

After getting a huge appreciation from users to Photography and Videography application, by introducing another application named ‘The English Story: Best Short Stories for Kids’ Greencom Ebizz Infotech is good to go for making another mark in different App category! This association is best-known for creating applications based on current scenario! These days, guardians are […]
Books

Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market: 2017 Product Intelligence

editor

Study on Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market by application (military, civil & commercial and public safety) through […]
Books

International author Suzanne Franco publishes her second book Soul Force with Notion Press

editor

India, 18th May: Notion Press is proud to announce its association with renowned International author Suzanne Franco. The author has published her second book, Soul Force, with India’s largest publishing platform. Gandhiji conceptualized the Satyagraha movement in South Africa in order to secure rights for Indians. He united the Indians from different communities, languages and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *