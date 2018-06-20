Sports

FOOTBALL WORLD CUP 2018 AT MERLIN’S, THE ORCHID MUMBAI

Comment(0)

The biggest football mania is gripping the world and passionate fans in Mumbai have enough reason to cheer. Merlin’s at The Orchid Mumbai will play a perfect host to Football World Cup 2018 with live streaming, unlimited liquor and unbeatable food. Its football themed décor and extravagant sporting atmosphere combines brilliant dining experience with a great gaming experience. The menu features choicest of beer, unlimited liquors and lip smacking delicacies.

Stay tuned to the game, as you may stand a chance to win discounts on predicting the number of goals your favorite team score. And once the match finishes the music at Merlin’s is great for some victory dances. Get ready to mark your calendar from June 14th to July 15th and catch all the actions unfold at the biggest sporting tournament in the world.

Put on favourite team jersey, chug some drinks, cheer up and celebrate Football World Cup 2018 at Merlin’s.

Date: June 14th to July 15th, 2018

Price: Unlimited IMFL liquor @ Rs. 1,850 + Taxes and Beer Bucket @ 1,599 + Taxes

Address: Merlin’s, The Orchid Mumbai, 70 C, Nehru Road, Adjacent to Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (E), Mumbai – 400099.

Tel: 022 -26164000 / 8433959703 / 9594166266

Website : www.orchidhotel.com

Also Read
Sports

Coollang Launches Advanced Sports Sensor Technology into Highly Accurate Smart Tennis, Badminton and Baseball Performance Analysis Devices

editor

Las Vegas, NV – Coollang , a leading sports technology company, is launching new, highly accurate tennis, badminton and baseball performance analysis devices incorporating its advanced sports sensors and will showcase these devices at CES. Also, for the first time, the company’s advanced sensors are being incorporated into brand new “wearable” fitness gear including a […]
Sports

TourGenie Introduces a New Offbeat Tour Package on David Neel’s Cave – A Breath of History

editor

TourGenie is pleased to announce a new offbeat tour package on David Neel’s Cave. It is an itinerary in which they take you to the very cave, where Alexandra David Neel went in studying and meditation for months. TourGenie is a reputed online platform for Travel and tourism industry that provides the best adventure tour […]
Sports

Team Kempinski Hotel Bahía win the first Costa del Sol Beach Polo Cup

The first Costa del Sol Beach Polo Cup at the exclusive Kempinski Hotel Bahia attracted over 2,000 spectators on the 19th and 20th of May. International polo teams battled it out over the two-day event to the delight of the spectators. International players including Patrons Niclas Johansson, Veronica and Laurent Desmas, Jaspar and Kate Kühlwein […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *